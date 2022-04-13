Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NHS opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NHS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.