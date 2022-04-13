Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,816 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RCL opened at $78.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $61.45 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,730. 9.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

