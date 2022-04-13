Brokerages Set Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) PT at $23.93

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLPEF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.30) to €18.00 ($19.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Klépierre from €20.40 ($22.17) to €18.60 ($20.22) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

OTCMKTS:KLPEF opened at $25.98 on Friday. Klépierre has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $31.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63.

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes.

