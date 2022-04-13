1,510 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,212,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,780 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.97 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $61.50.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Uber Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

