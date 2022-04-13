Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0906 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

GLV stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

