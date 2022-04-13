Missouri Trust & Investment Co Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $432,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

