Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $68,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,648,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,230,815,000 after buying an additional 367,806 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,448,000 after acquiring an additional 41,931 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,807,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,794,000 after acquiring an additional 78,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.42 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

