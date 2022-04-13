Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $48,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.50.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AME opened at $128.69 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

