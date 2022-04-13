Missouri Trust & Investment Co Invests $57,000 in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 85 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

TMO stock opened at $570.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $566.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

