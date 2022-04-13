Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,028 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,304 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

