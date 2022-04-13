CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $301.42 on Wednesday. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.73 and a 200 day moving average of $276.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CACI International will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

