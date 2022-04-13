Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $205.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.09. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.