Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.22 Million Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in L. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Loews by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 93.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 862.9% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.89. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $66.00.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is 4.13%.

In other Loews news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $185,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile (Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

