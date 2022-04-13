Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,065,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.58 and a 12-month high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $428,743.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $36,994.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,437 shares of company stock worth $1,394,254. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.55.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

