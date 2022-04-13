Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 82,137 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 82,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $3,046,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,863,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 11,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $87,508.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock worth $442,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

