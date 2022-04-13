WEX (NYSE:WEX) & Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Critical Survey

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WEX and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 3.99 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -16,458.00 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.23 -$33.95 million ($1.00) -4.47

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Payoneer Global. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Payoneer Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for WEX and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55 Payoneer Global 0 1 5 0 2.83

WEX presently has a consensus target price of $201.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 152.80%. Given Payoneer Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than WEX.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 0.01% 19.11% 3.77% Payoneer Global -7.18% -17.36% -1.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.4% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of WEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats Payoneer Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc. operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management. Its platform offers freelancers to pay and get paid by companies and marketplaces worldwide; web development companies and service providers with options to pay and get paid by companies and marketplace worldwide; and a solution for online advertisers, affiliates, publishers, and content creators a way to get paid by digital marketing platforms. The company also provides its platform for online sellers to receive payments from eCommerce marketplaces to one consolidated account; monitor performance of multiple stores at a common place; pay suppliers and contractors; access funds directly to local bank account; view upcoming payments and payment history for eCommerce sites; and receive payments for items purchased in stores. In addition, it offers working capital services. Payoneer Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices in the United States and internationally.

