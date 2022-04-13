Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $509.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $470.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.29. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $526.62. The company has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total transaction of $8,155,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANTM. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.