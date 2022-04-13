Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,290,315 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Conagra Brands worth $64,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAG. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $403,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

