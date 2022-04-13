Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Honda Motor by 806.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Honda Motor by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMC stock opened at $25.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.70. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.16.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

