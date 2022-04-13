Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AppLovin by 1,951.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $62,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 38.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APP shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

NYSE APP opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a one year low of $43.08 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 707.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

