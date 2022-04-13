Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,972,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,881,690 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $61,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 466,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

HBAN stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

