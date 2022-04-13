Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Summit Redstone raised Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.35.

Shares of STX stock opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

