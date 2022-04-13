Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

AJRD stock opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

