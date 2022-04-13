Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,219,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,670,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,440,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,058 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:COLD opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average is $29.50. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.06, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $716.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

