Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 886 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Livent by 3.7% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LTHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE LTHM opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

