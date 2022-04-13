Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,491,000 after buying an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after buying an additional 144,147 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock worth $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPG. Barclays cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.15. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

