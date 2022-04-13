Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 42,211 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,211 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89.

