Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 379.2% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 178.4% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter.

ARKF opened at $25.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $55.95.

