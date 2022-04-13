Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 278.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

