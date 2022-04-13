17,692 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,692 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DELL. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Dell Technologies by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,605,000 after buying an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DELL opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $45.29 and a one year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. TheStreet cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

