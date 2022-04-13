Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $853,000 in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $2,497,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $264.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.93. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $462.25.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

