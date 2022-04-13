Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New $578,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $181.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.76 and a 1-year high of $212.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.