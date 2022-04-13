Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

NYSE:CMS opened at $72.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.19. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $73.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.51.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

