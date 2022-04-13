Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 12,643 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,681 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $168,009,000 after acquiring an additional 365,400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in InMode by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 690,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $48,700,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in InMode by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 654,366 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of InMode by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 414,170 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $33,020,000 after purchasing an additional 270,451 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 803.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,788 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 205,234 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD opened at $31.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.79. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

