Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $85.45 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,368 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $85,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.06.

DE opened at $419.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.98. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $437.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

