Critical Survey: Longeveron (LGVN) and The Competition

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) is one of 937 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Longeveron to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Longeveron has a beta of -7.08, indicating that its stock price is 808% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, indicating that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Longeveron and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Longeveron 0 0 2 0 3.00 Longeveron Competitors 6046 20554 42942 854 2.55

Longeveron currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 96.88%. Given Longeveron’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Longeveron has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Longeveron -1,305.13% -61.46% -51.57% Longeveron Competitors -4,343.49% -115.17% -11.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Longeveron and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Longeveron $1.31 million -$17.05 million -11.21 Longeveron Competitors $1.83 billion $238.78 million -1.61

Longeveron’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Longeveron. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Longeveron rivals beat Longeveron on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Longeveron (Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

