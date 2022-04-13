aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Head to Head Analysis

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for aTyr Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score aTyr Pharma 0 0 7 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.75%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 676.70%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than aTyr Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets aTyr Pharma N/A -42.62% -39.31% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -112.63% -70.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares aTyr Pharma and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio aTyr Pharma $10.45 million 12.61 -$33.77 million ($1.88) -2.52 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 146.62 -$67.64 million ($2.70) -0.38

aTyr Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. aTyr Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

aTyr Pharma has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.2% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of aTyr Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

aTyr Pharma beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology and medical device company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension. The company has a collaboration with University of Milan-Bicocca for the discovery and development of new SERCA2a compounds for the treatment of chronic and acute human heart failure. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Lee's Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.