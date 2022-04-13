Head-To-Head Comparison: 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) vs. Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.7% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1st Capital Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 2 4 0 2.67

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus target price of $117.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.57%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners 36.96% 10.69% 1.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Pinnacle Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.66 $7.63 million N/A N/A Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.43 billion 4.50 $527.32 million $6.76 12.45

Pinnacle Financial Partners has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1st Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. It primarily target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The firm provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. small business administration and the U.S. department of agriculture. The company is headquartered in Salinas, CA.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000, and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

