2,425 Shares in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 990,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,300,000 after purchasing an additional 156,853 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 40.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 320,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,665,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FIW opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $76.42 and a 1 year high of $95.97.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

