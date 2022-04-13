2,012 Shares in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 24.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 60.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $135.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $63,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,025. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

