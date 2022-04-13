Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 233.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 34.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 12.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $290,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,565 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.18. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

