Cwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

