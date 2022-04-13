Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,309,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 188,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,789,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,227,000 after buying an additional 2,787,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,382,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,882 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,244,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,447,000 after purchasing an additional 773,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COMT opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

