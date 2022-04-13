Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 16,993 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.87% of Medpace worth $67,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 67.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $158.61 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

