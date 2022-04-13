Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $77,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $267,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $13,264,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $57.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BECN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

