Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 53,036 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,360,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,036 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Verint Systems worth $71,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after buying an additional 647,288 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,830,000 after buying an additional 187,001 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -738.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $283,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $2,025,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,169 shares of company stock worth $3,659,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

