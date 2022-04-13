Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.15. Approximately 51,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,712,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nutanix from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.57.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 11,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $275,705.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 202.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 548,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,693,000 after acquiring an additional 367,198 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 11.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $6,097,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 293,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

