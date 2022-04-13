Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,492,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,470 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.70% of Knowles worth $58,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Knowles by 27.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 178.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 215,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 138,250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $188,148,000 after buying an additional 2,507,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John S. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

KN stock opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $23.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

