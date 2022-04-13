Fisher Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $52,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.64) to GBX 4,700 ($61.25) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.40) to GBX 3,200 ($41.70) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,703.70.

NYSE DEO opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $172.37 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

