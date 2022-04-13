New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82. 8,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,047,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.56.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on New Relic from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Get New Relic alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $128,648.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,139 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $151,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $4,911,228. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $87,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.